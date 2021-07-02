Narrow escape for Mullingar walkers but Council rebuilds boundary in just ONE day

By Paul O’Donovan

“It was a miracle nobody was walking by and was injured,” said one woman who was out walking her dog, when she saw the wall at the end of Marlinstown Lawns, Mullingar had collapsed.

It was indeed very fortunate that nobody was injured when a boundary wall at Marlinstown Lawns, collapsed onto the footpath last Wednesday evening. The wall is close to the very busy Marlinstown roundabout, not far from the Mullingar Park Hotel. It is an area that is used by many people for walking and cycling.