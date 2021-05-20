National award for Westmeath students at Enterprise Finals

Students from Westmeath have taken third prize in the Junior Category at the National Final of this year’s Student Enterprise Programme.

The Finals of the Local Enterprise Office initiative were broadcast virtually on Friday from Croke Park as students and teachers watched online from across the country.

Supported by Local Enterprise Office Westmeath, Lucy Champ and Aoife Bolger from ‘Wreaths by Occasion’ at Moate Community School took third place in the overall Junior Category. The business creates custom made wreaths for all occasions.

There were 72 student enterprises competing in this year’s National Final in what is Ireland’s largest entrepreneurship programme for second level students. The initiative, funded by the Government of Ireland through Enterprise Ireland and delivered by the 31 Local Enterprise Offices in local authorities throughout the country, saw 29,000 students from almost 500 secondary schools across the country take part.