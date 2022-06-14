National press exposure leads to a torrent of love for Mullingar couple

Singer Raimonda Masiulyte-Ramchurn from Lithuania and chef Vimal Ramchurn from Mauritius, who found a place to call home in Mullingar, were featured in the Irish Times latest ‘New to the Parish’ series.

The series follows migration stories and lets newcomers to Ireland talk about the joys and challenges of their new lives.

Vimal and Raimonda have been settled in Mullingar since 2019 and said they were surprised with the high level of interest the story received online.

“We got a lot of attention,” admitted Raimonda. “People have been texting us all the time since. There were even some people who were friends and didn’t know we were living in Mullingar that found out from the article.”