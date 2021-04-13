Ned Flynn – a lifetime dedicated to the GAA and his local community

By Paul O’Donovan

It was with great sadness on Friday last that I learned of the death of Ned Flynn from Castlepollard. Ned was a tremendous ambassador and a great servant of the GAA. He lived for the GAA and for his local community.

I had the honour of knowing Ned through the GAA and through my work for the Topic in Castlepollard. He always had great time for me, as I did for him. He was a great help to me in Castlepollard over the years and many is the chat and the cup of tea we enjoyed.

Ned was a great character and he will be sadly missed throughout all GAA circles and the entire community of north Westmeath.

There are so many great stories about Ned. Six years ago in 2015, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ned in his home and the interview appeared in Topic.