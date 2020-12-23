New children’s book opens up topic of fear in a fun way

By Claire Corrigan

“Gudrun lives in a sleepy little town on the shallow end of a deep and dark forest. Nothing much ever happens there, until one day strange happenings begin to… well, happen. Courage is called for and a hero may rise from the most unlikely of places. Gundrun must quest in the face of great danger but things are not always as they appear.”

Gunrun: And the Monsters in the Wood, a brand new children’s book centering around the adventures of a brave little girl, is the creation of talented siblings Brigid and John Corrigan who this week, talk to Topic all about their new project.