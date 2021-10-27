New €1.4m state-of-the-art building opens at Coláiste Mhuire

By Claire Corrigan

Students and staff at Coláiste Mhuire, Mullingar, are celebrating the completion of a number of new high-tech classrooms at their school.

Deputy Principal Niall O’Brien revealed this week that work on the building commenced last August and continued for a year. “Doyle’s Construction were excellent people to work with. They finished one year to the week as scheduled so we have to commend them for that. We were lucky that under Covid regulations, school builds were able to continue,” he noted.

The new build consisted of two general classrooms, a new Materials Technology woodwork room and a new Home Economics room.

“It’s fantastic for the school with so many students taking up Home Economics and a huge uptake in hands-on work, the craftwork, so lads are tending to go back to the trades. Where the country was scarce of all these tradespeople for the last number of years, they are now tending to go back to it.”