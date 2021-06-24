New Famine Way phone app for Royal Canal walk launched on Monday

On Monday of this week, 21 June, a new National Famine Way App was launched which allows all those who undertake the Famine Way walk, by walking along the bank of the Royal Canal, in the footsteps of the 1,490 poor and hungry people from Strokestown Estate, who were forced to walk to Dublin and sent on “coffin ships” to Canada in May 1847, to learn their sad story.

Last Friday, Westmeath Topic met the well known owner of Strokestown House, Co. Roscommon, 86 years old Jim Callery and his daughter Carolin Callery of the Irish Heritage Trust and National Famine Museum, both of whom were walking along the National Famine Way in Westmeath.