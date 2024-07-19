New male-only dipping group launching in Mullingar

Mullingar man Damien Rooney is calling on men of all shapes, sizes and backgrounds to join him for a dip at Portnashangan next Wednesday at 7.30pm as he launches Blueballs Mullingar.

The An Post worker is a member of the Blueballs Ireland men-only dipping group that meet at the Forty Foot in Sandycove, Dublin, every week and were recently featured on RTÉ documentaries by PJ Gallagher and Damien Dempsey.

Damien also regularly dips at Lough Owel and it was here he noticed many groups for women but none for men so decided to do something about it.

“I’m starting on Wednesday, 24 July at 7.30pm and I’ll be there at that time every Wednesday from then on,” he said. “Cold water is so good for your mental health because when you’re in the water it’s all you can think about. Over time, people will get to know each other and chats will start but that takes care of itself. The most important thing is that I will be there regardless, and everyone, once they’re a man, is welcome. It’s free, it’s good for the head and you don’t even need to be able to swim.”

For more details contact Damien on 089 402 0568.