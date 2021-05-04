New Mullingar initiative to tackle cocaine addiction

As the College of Psychiatrists of Ireland warned this week that cannabis is now the “gravest threat to the mental health” of young Irish people, Topic learned about a young local father-of-three who has set up a new group that aims to guide and support those wishing to recover from drug addiction, mainly cocaine, which has become a major problem drug in Mullingar area.

The local group is part of Cocaine Anonymous (CA) Ireland, a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength and hope with each other to help others to recover from their addiction.

Gary Philips bravely shared his own story of recovery and how it led him to want to reach out and help others and now he, along with two other men, have set up a group for those who truly wish to break free from addiction.