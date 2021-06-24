New original music by Cian O’Farrell out soon

By Claire Corrigan

Talented singer/songwriter Cian O’Farrell’s first original song ‘Daydream’ went down a storm with music lovers and now the musician is set to release his second self-penned tune.

Speaking to Topic, he revealed that his new song is called ‘Another Night’ and as with his first release, it’s all about finding his own unique sound. “This song is in the same vein as the previous one for me – I’m just exploring different genres. I don’t want to put myself into any particular genre like folk, rock etc. I’m just spreading my wings a bit and trying out different things. I’ll be putting out a few songs this summer and hopefully people enjoy them.”