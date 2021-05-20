New outdoor dining scheme for stressed out businesses

By Claire Corrigan

“It’s fairly simple document and easy to follow. A lot of businesses right now are under absolutely enormous stress and don’t have the time to fill out loads of forms, but the Outdoor Dining scheme will be helpful.”

Thus stated, John Geoghegan, Mullingar Chamber of Commerce President, addressing the recent Council meeting when he supported the idea of a scheme for Outdoor Seating and Accessories for the Tourism and Hospitality Business Scheme.

He continued that the Chamber would happily circulate the relevant documents to their members.

He added that he was aware of another scheme where the local authority can apply for funding and he enquired if Westmeath County Council had looked into this initiative. “Is there anything we can do as a Chamber in Mullingar to assist the Council if they are considering an option in Mullingar?”