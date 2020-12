Soroptimists were delighted to finally hold their 2020 AGM and elect Anne Melly as their new President.

Without a doubt, it is a big change for members to now have their meetings virtually but as meetings go on, all are getting more used to this new format.

On being elected as the new President, Anne Melly thanked the members for embracing the move to the virtual format, as without their willingness to give it a try, we couldn’t have the AGM which was very well attended.