Start your engines! EuroProjekt car show returns to Kilbeggan

Final preparation are being made to this year’s EuroProjekt car show, which returns to Kilbeggan on Saturday and Sunday, 18 and 19 May.

Hosted by Midlands Volkswagen (MLVW), the weekend of activities is expected to draw thousands of motor enthusiasts from Ireland and beyond, with hundreds of cars set to go on display.

MLVW committee member Darren Lynch explained the background to the show, which has been taking place annually since 2015.

“The car club was set up in 2011 by a small group of car enthusiasts. At the time there wasn’t any shows taking place in the midlands, so in 2015 the first show got underway at Columb Barracks, Mullingar”

Since 2018, the show has taken place at the showgrounds of the Midland American Auto Club on the outskirts of Kilbeggan, N91 FX79.

On Saturday afternoon, a car run is set to take place, with dozens of German and retro cars set to hit the road and wind their way through towns and villages in the midlands.

Those travelling from outside of Kilbeggan will be able to get some rest with on-site camping facilities. “We’ll have people coming from all over Ireland, so camping on the Saturday gives us an opportunity to catch up and chill out,” said Darren.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the release of the Volkswagen Mk1 Golf we are offering free entry for Mk 1 Golf show cars and hope to have a large collection of them from all over the country on display on the day.

On Sunday, the show’s base in Kilbeggan will welcome attendees from all over Ireland. Food and refreshment trucks will be on-site at the show. Camping and show entry is €30, Show Cars €15 per car and €5 per passenger, Walk-in entry is €10 and no charge for children under 12.

MLVW wish to thank Motorfix, Clondalkin for supporting this year’s show.