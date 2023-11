Niall Horan has placed 3rd in Heat Magazine’s rich list for 2023 of the 30 richest celebrities aged 30 and under in the UK.

The Mullingar native is said to have a net worth of £60.4m (or €69.3m).

He places higher on the list than One Direction bandmates Liam Payne with £49.4m and Zayn Malik with £38.5m who placed fourth and fifth respectively.