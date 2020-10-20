Niamh Algar’s parents among her biggest fans

The achievement of Mullingar screen star Niamh Algar, in receiving nominations for four IFTA awards and winning two is not only a first ever in the history of the event, but also a first-time-ever for a local actress.

Topic discovered that two of Niamh Algar’s biggest fans are her parents Angela and David, and her mother Angela confided this week that she has always known she wanted to be an actor, her mother told us this week, and Niamh’s fierce grit and determination not to mention her overwhelming talent is what has landed her at the very top of her game, after bagging the award for the Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Film for her Calm With Horses as well as the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Drama for the highly acclaimed The Virtues.