No. 18 Priory Lawns has a lot to offer

Sitting on a wonderful elevated site enjoying fantastic views over the surrounding countryside and yet only minutes walk from the lively Rhode village, this four bed family home has an abundance to offer the prospective buyer.

Brought to the market by Mark Charles Properties, No.18 Priory Lawns, enjoys an excellent location in the village of Rhode, with all amenities just a mere stroll away. Tullamore, Mullingar and Edenderry are a short drive from the village and the M6 motorway leaves Dublin within easy access.

Priory Lawns is a small housing estate offering country living yet with the benefit of neighbouring houses.

On entering this detached home, there is a timber floored hallway which carries through to the sitting room where there is an open fireplaces and the dual windows carry light into the space and the room overlooks the outside green area.

The generous and bright kitchen/living room has all mod cons and french doors off the dining area lead to the rear garden space. The utility room offers extra laundry/shelving/boot-room requirements. Four ample size bedrooms with master ensuite, main bathroom and a shower room complete this impressive property.

The village of Rhode itself has much social appeal and the potential home owner will have this on their doorstep as well as local shops, pharmacy, take-away, hair/beauty salon and lots more. Sporting activities are in abundance with a long-standing successful GAA tradition with other sports also in the vicinity and a choice of local primary schools in the direct catchment and secondary schools within as a little as a 12km away. The main town of Edenderry is also less than 12km from the home.

To arrange a viewing through Mark Conroy of Mark Charles Properties phone 057 936 0747 or click here to view the full listing.