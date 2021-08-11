No hiding acting talent as Niamh’s ‘Deceit’ is on show

By Claire Corrigan

Mullingar actor Niamh Algar hits the screens this week when her new Channel 4 drama ‘Deceit’ debuts on Friday night (13 August).

In the four-part show she plays the undercover officer known as Lizzie James who took part in the doomed honeytrap Operation Edzell in an attempt to ensnare the killer of Rachel Nickell, the 23-year-old woman who was murdered on Wimbledon Common in 1992.

Niamh has also completed work on the second season of ‘Raised by Wolves’ in South Africa and the actor is currently in a quarantine hotel.

Speaking to The Irish Times, she said her only walks have been around an underground car park.

Lockdown in Mullingar

Niamh spent last year’s lockdown in Mullingar, a rare opportunity for playtime with her sister’s children and extended clan.

Looking through her old diaries and report cards, “a lot of them were like: Niamh can’t sit still. She’s good at English, but it would be nice if she could focus more,” she said.