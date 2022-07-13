Thursday, July 14, 2022
No Leinster joy for Westmeath minor girls

By Admin
Keelie Mulderry of Westmeath looks ahead for options as Wicklow’s Aobha Harmon closes in.

By Paul O’Donovan

Wicklow: 6-10
Westmeath: 5-6

A very much depleted Westmeath minor girls team suffered defeat when they came up against a very strong Wicklow side in this Leinster Minor ‘C’ Football final played in Athy GAA grounds, Kildare, on Wednesday evening of last week, July 6.

At the end of the game there was no doubting that overall Wicklow were the better side and deserved their win, but they found it difficult to pull away from a dogged and battling Westmeath side.

Westmeath got off to a great start and led by 1-2 to 0-0 after just five minutes, but at the break Wicklow led by three points, 2-6 to 2-3.

