Obituary – Peter Glennon was generous in helping worthy causes

We record with sadness and regret this week the sudden death at his home on Sunday, 8 January, of Peter Glennon, Lynn Heights, Mullingar, just 10 months after the death of his wife Marion, another well-known local personality, in March 2022.

A psychiatric nurse by profession, Peter worked first at St Brendan’s Hospital in Dublin before coming to work for decades until retrial from the psychiatric nursing staff at St Loman’s Hospital, Mullingar.

An unassuming and earnest man who shared his skills, his views and his time not only with his family, but also with others, he was also a man of faith and a firm believer, and for up to 30 years, he was one of those who used his career skills assisting invalids as a member of the Meath Lourdes Hospitalite on the annual diocesan pilgrimages to the shrine.