O’Brien faces difficult challenge to lift players ahead of Waterford clash

By Paul O’Donovan

Losing is never easy. Losing by 30 points is extremely difficult to accept. Even allowing for the fact that Westmeath were defeated by a top class Galway side last Saturday, who will be amongst the main contenders to win this year’s All-Ireland hurling title, and that Westmeath were minus some of their top players, a heavy defeat can be very demoralising.

That is why Westmeath hurling manager Shane O’Brien will have a major job on his hands to lift his players ahead of this Sunday’s long trip to Walsh Park in Waterford, to face the home side in the second round of the Allianz National Hurling League.

“This will be a challenge for us, to see how we respond to it,” said O’Brien after the heavy defeat to Galway in TEG Cusack Park.