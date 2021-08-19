Offaly in football heaven as Kelly’s aces are crowned champions

By Mary Dunne

Offaly: 1-14

Roscommon: 1-11

Thirty three years is a lifetime by anyone standards but finally the wait is over after a truly heroic Offaly U20’s side were crowed All-Ireland Champions on Sunday last.

GAA Headquarters Croke Park, was awash with the green, white and gold as the Faithful well truly landed in the Capital. With an electric atmosphere, it is spine tingling from start to finish and while it was edge of the seat stuff in the end, they took it all in their stride.

Capturing the heart of the county, this group of players and their management team have been nothing short of exceptional and they continued that on Sunday with another sterling performance.

As the dust settles on what was certainly a dream come true, there really are no amount of words that can sum it up, without using every single one available in the Oxford dictionary.