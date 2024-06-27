Once In Westmeath: The Taylor Swift Version

The Taylor Swift hype train has left the station and Swifties are clamouring to climb aboard.

Tay Tay is coming to town this weekend for an Aviva stadium show as part of her Eras Tour. Ireland hasn’t been buzzing like this since Pope John Paul II visited and Taylor will be treated with about the same reverence as his holiness when she takes over the Aviva from 28 to 30 June.

Never mind the Aviva, with her legions of Swifties, catchy way with words and fleet of charter jets, Taylor could take over the world. AI has long been touted as the next global superpower but the Taylor is not far behind. The AI uprising might want to hurry up if it’s going to get there before the princess of pop.

It’s terrifying to think what might happen if the two collaborated. Would we be subject to an endless barrage of bad blood or would we be happy for evermore? Would every summer be cruel under Taylor’s rule or would we perpetually hop from hotel bars to getaway cars in an endless love story? The unknown breeds fear, and here at Topic, we’re all about facing our fears. That’s why we have enlisted the expertise of ChatGPT to pen a trademark Taylor tune all about the Lake County.

Without further ado, Topic is very proud to present: Once In Westmeath: Taylor’s Version

(Verse 1)

There’s a place where the emerald fields meet the sky,

Where the river’s whisper, oh, it never lies,

In the heart of Ireland, where the stories are spun,

Westmeath, you’re my endless sun.

(Pre-Chorus)

From Mullingar’s streets to Athlone’s grace,

Every corner holds a familiar face,

And I know, wherever I may roam,

Westmeath, you’ll always be my home.

(Chorus)

In Westmeath, where my heart beats true,

Underneath the skies so blue,

With the lakes and the hills, the whispers of the past,

Westmeath, you’re my first, my last.

(Verse 2)

Dancing through the meadows where the wildflowers bloom,

Every summer’s day feels like a perfect tune,

The castles and the legends, they tell of old,

Westmeath, you’re my heart of gold.

(Pre-Chorus)

From Belvedere’s charm to Lough Owel’s shore,

Every step I take, I love you more,

And I know, no matter where I’ll be,

Westmeath, you’re always home to me.

(Chorus)

In Westmeath, where my heart beats true,

Underneath the skies so blue,

With the lakes and the hills, the whispers of the past,

Westmeath, you’re my first, my last.

(Bridge)

Oh, the sunsets over the rolling plains,

In your arms, I forget my pains,

With every star that lights the night,

Westmeath, you’re my guiding light.

(Chorus)

In Westmeath, where my heart beats true,

Underneath the skies so blue,

With the lakes and the hills, the whispers of the past,

Westmeath, you’re my first, my last.

(Outro)

So here’s to you, my emerald dream,

More than a place, you’re my everything,

And I know, as the years go by,

Westmeath, you’ll never say goodbye.