Original Show house property in walk-in condition

This immaculate three bedroom, semi-detached home located in the popular estate of Coill Rua, Greenpark West, Mullingar, is unlikely to be on the market for long as not only is the property in excellent condition, the price is also a bonus. With an asking price of €199,950, this home was originally one of the show houses in the relatively new Coill Rua, Mullingar.

Upon entry one is greeted by a bright hallway – tiled with under the stairs storage, indeed the entire ground floor of this home is easy maintenance with the same tiling from the hall continuing through to the kitchen while the sitting room floor is timber.

The bright colouring, together with the sitting rooms open granite fireplace and coving offer comfort and modern living that the new home owner will surely appreciate.

Double doors lead to the designer shaker style kitchen/dining area. This considerable sized kitchen offers a good deal of storage as well as accommodating a family sized dining space.

Off the kitchen, the utility room with fitted storage units and tiled floor helps to keep clutter in the main living areas to a minimum! A guest WC finishes the ground floor.

A carpeted landing upstairs gives access to three expansive sized bedrooms, all with carpet flooring and built in wardrobes while the the master bedroom comes en-suite. Not only is the main family bathroom a fully tiled three-piece suite but it includes a remarkable jacuzzi bath – ready to create your very own spa experience without leaving the house!

This concrete built home is finished with a half red brick exterior – reducing maintenance while the rear garden is complete with decking/patio area also ensuring outdoor maintenance is to a minimum! This area has great potential for extra entertainment space – ideal for the house warming party!

The BER rating on this property is a B3 and all widows are PVC Double Glazing while the home is heated by oil fired central heating. An added bonus is the heating can be controlled by App so perfect for when you want the house snug when you arrive home! A fully alarmed system gives security peace of mind also.

Coill Rua, Greenpark Meadows is located on the Ballymahon road out of Mullingar within easy access to the c-link road, the N4 motorway and is within walking distance of Mullingar town centre and all amenities. This property will make an ideal family home and viewing comes highly recommended.

To see the full listing for yourself or for more information on 10 Coill Rua, click here or contact Eileen McLoughlin, CML Auctioneers (Connaughton & McLoughlin), Castle Street, Mullingar, N91 WK28, on Tel: (044) 9339933 or (086) 8196800.