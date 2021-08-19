OUR HEROES: All-Ireland triumph for Offaly

Offaly supporters are this week basking in the warm afterglow of an incredible, emotional and unforgettable All-Ireland Under 20 football final triumph.

By Randal Scally

The county has been on a high since last Sunday afternoon when Declan Kelly’s all-conquering heroes secured Offaly’s first All-IreIand title since 1998 after a pulsating 1-14 to 1-11 victory over Roscommon. With over 10,000 supporters cheering their every move, the Offaly young guns delivered another superb performance to spark the kind of celebrations none of them would have been old enough to remember.