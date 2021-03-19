Over 200 people join Soroptimist Mullingar webinar in celebration of International Womens Day

Soroptimists Mu-llingar and District were in awe when over 200 people joined their webinar to celebrate International Women’s Day on Monday, 08 March 2021.

Those who joined were not just from Westmeath or neighbouring counties but from all across the country, Norther Ireland, the UK and even as far as Washington and New York.

Sarah McCormack, Soroptimist who was MC for the event said it is wonderful to say they were not disappointed. The show went off without a hitch and the content kept the audience connected right up to the virtual curtain coming down, with a sing out with Sandra Dolan’s live rendition of “Goodbye Venice” having opened the music entertainment with “Good Looking Woman”.