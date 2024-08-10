Sunday, August 11, 2024
Over 30 artists display their works at County Buildings

By Topic.ie
With Crane Bird’s collaborative piece are, left to right: Ray James, Rory Hafford, Aida Cassiano, Nicole Henriques, Adrian Masterson and Douglas Raeside.

The name of the exhibition ‘We Did This’ started as a joke so the artists wouldn’t have to explain themselves to the media, but resulted in a collaboration from over 30 painters, poets, sculptors, writers, animators, photographers, writers and musicians.

Now on display at County Buildings, Mullingar, Crane Bird Studio’s latest project involves artists from many disciplines, ages and backgrounds. On Thursday, July 25, they gathered in The Atrium to launch their work and celebrate their collaboration.

