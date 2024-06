On St Patrick’s Day last, John and Carmel Donoghue organised ‘A Walk in the Park in aid of North Westmeath Hospice,’ in memory of their daughter, Raharney GAA club stalwart Lisa Donoghue Hogan, who passed away in May 2023.

Lisa had been involved with the club from when she was a small child and her father John told Topic they were blown away by the response to their fundraising event.