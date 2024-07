By Jason Keelan

A goal from Paddy Fagan saw Mullingar Shamrocks overcome a rather wasteful Moate All-Whites side in a tepid game last Saturday evening.

In the second of the double-header in St Mary’s Rochfortbridge, neither side were keen on creating a high-scoring affair in front of a good sized crowd. The positive weather was contrasted against the very defensive systems on show from both sides and with a packed middle section on every attack, it made for uninspiring viewing.