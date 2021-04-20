Paddy Flanagan: The late Ned Flynn – a legend and a loss!

“I love the GAA, I love the hurling and football games and I love the local community here in Castlepollard.”

These words, spoken by the late Ned Flynn at a function to mark his contribution to community life in recent years, aptly sum up the pride, passion and life he lived. Ned passed away on 9 April – what a loss.

Ned Flynn, to my knowledge, never played hurling or football – “I was worse that useless at playing,” he admitted – but he served the association he loved with devotion and distinction, immersing himself totally in all facets of the game and particularly at underage level.

Ned lived for the games and in whatever capacity he served, he brought a willingness to work that made him the epitome of the voluntary worker that has been, and who will be, vital in the promotion and progress of the GAA at the present time and in the years ahead.