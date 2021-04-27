Paddy Flanagan: Westmeath enjoyed a handball revival 40 years ago

Left: Robbie McCarthy, Mullingar, who was All-Ireland Novices (Junior) Singles Handball Champion in 1982 and teamed up with Gerry Baker to win the All-Ireland Doubles title at the same grade. Right: Michael Naughton (Multyfarnham) and Frank Kavanagh (Mullingar) were All-Ireland Champions in both 40x20 and 60x30 handball competitions

This week, with live GAA action still on the back burner, we take a look at the sport of handball in Westmeath 40 years ago and recall how some of the stars of that game at the time were performing.

There was a great emphasis on youth development in the sport of handball in the county 40 years ago and it paid real dividends as Westmeath enjoyed a wonderful year.

Only some years prior to this, just one fully built handball court could be accessed in the county (in Mullingar), but by 1982 a number of clubs had really improved their facilities and places like Multyfarnham and Ballynacargy were making great strides in this regard. The year saw Westmeath win four All-Ireland medals in the sport as Robert McCarthy (Mullingar), Gerry Baker (Mullingar), Frank Kavanagh (Mullingar) and Michael Naughton (Multyfarnham) all achieved the ultimate honour.

