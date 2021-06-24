Passing of noted Westmeath uilleann piper, James Keane

The late James Keane pictured in action on Sunday, 13 November 2016 at the first monthly Ceiliúradh for traditional uilleann pipers.

Traditional musicians not only in Westmeath but over a very wide area mourned the passing of James (Jim) Keane, of Corbetstown House, Killucan, whose death at his home, surrounded by his loving family, occurred on May 20 last, following a short illness.

The late Mr. Keane was very well known in the town of Mullingar and throughout Westmeath, and his musical skills were greatly appreciated by all his friends in the world of traditional music, and by all who enjoyed his playing. He was also a keen huntsman, and a member and master of the Westmeath Harriers for many years and kept the hounds at his Corbetstown home.

