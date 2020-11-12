Passing of Sr. Finbarr Breslin – ‘The people’s person’ extraordinaire

Every now and then, communities find themselves blessed with a special person who has the vision, foresight and the organisational ability to get the things done that they realise are badly needed. Sr. Finbarr Breslin, who left Mullingar quietly behind her on Saturday last, 7 November, was one of those special people.

Over the past four decades, the town of Mullingar and in particularly the women and families of the town and wider area have benefitted greatly from the talents and the commitment of this remarkable woman, a person who never looked for anything for herself, always seeking what was going to benefit others.

The legacy she leaves behind is an unequalled one, not only in parish terms but in terms of what has been achieved since she became involved in parish work in Mullingar in 1982.

One of family of eleven girls and boys, from a farming family in Clonaslee area of Co. Laois, Rosemary Breslin always wanted to be a nun, from her teenage years, when she attended Mercy Convent in Tullamore and she never forgot the day she set off with her mother and father to Tullamore to enter Mercy Convent, on 9 September, 1955.