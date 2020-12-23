Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Peat shortage crisis threatens Irish nursery, horticultural industry

Group have warned that thousands of jobs are at risk

Westmeath and Kildare Growers pictured after a crisis meeting on Friday, 18 December - L-R Kieran Dunne, Larry Doran , Matthew Lohan , Wiet Rentes and Tim Schram.

A group of Ireland’s leading nursery owners have warned that thousands of jobs are at risk in the Irish horticulture industry due to shortage of peat production.

Representing the group, Larry Doran of Doran Nurseries in Timahoe, Co. Kildare says “The Irish horticultural community has been thrown into sudden crisis with fears that Bord na Móna will be unable to supply any peat for next year’s growing season”.

“Bord na Móna previously assured the growers that they had enough stockpiled peat and compost allocated to get them through the next growing season. The nursery industry got confirmation on Friday, 11 December, following a high-level meeting with the president of the IFA, Tim Cullinan and CEO of Bord na Móna, Tom Donnellan that there will not be any peat available to the nursery industry from March.

The remaining allocation is being diverted for packing in domestic garden compost for the Irish and being exported to the UK market. 500,000 cubic meters of suitable peat is being stored in close proximity to Edenderry Power Plant, there is a suspicion that this may be earmarked for burning for power generation”

