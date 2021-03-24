Pedestrian left battling for life after horrific accident

The 36-year-old father of a young Mullingar family was left fighting for his life in a Dublin Hospital this week following a horrific accident in the town on St. Patrick’s Day.

The man’s two children and their mother were fortunate to escape serious injuries when a car mounted the footpath and struck members of the young family from behind.

The frightening accident – which left all those who came on the scene badly shocked, occurred at the C-Link Road where it passes the Educate Together School grounds and close to the local Supermacs shopping centre, immediately after the roundabout which leads to the front gates of the school and to the extensive housing schemes nearby.