Some people in Westmeath have been left to sleep on couches because of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage’s delay in reviewing the threshold limit of income for people who need assistance to rent homes, Westmeath councillors were told this week.

The claim was made by Cllr. Ken Glynn (Fianna Fáil) to members of Westmeath County Council’s Housing Strategic Policy Committee (SPC) when members met virtually this week (April 26).