Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Petition launched to scrap traffic lights

By Topic.ie

By Diarmuid Sherry
A frustrated Mullingar delivery driver has used a traffic light outage at Castle Street, Mullingar, as the opportunity to start an online petition to remove the traffic lights altogether.  Jack Kiernan, 51, uploaded the petition on change.org, titled ‘Don’t fix lights at Castle Street Pearse Street junction’ where, tongue-in-cheek, he wrote “these lights have never been effective and thank you to whoever damaged them.”

The petition was uploaded after online videos showed traffic seemingly moving without issue on the morning of Saturday, 18 May, despite the lights being broken.

