The residents of Petitswood Manor in Mullingar had a taste of Hollywood last week as the estate was used for filming Barry versus the Binman, the recipient of the inaugural Westmeath Film Award.

The award aims to promote filmmaking in Mullingar through an annual €10,000 bursary, funded by Westmeath County Council.

It’s a comedy short film (10-12 minutes) that’s written and directed by local man Craig Moore and produced with the help of Western Front Studios, a Mayo company.