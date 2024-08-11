‘Phenomenal’: Cadhlá ready to represent fighting Irish at MMA Worlds

Mullingar’s fighting teenage sensation, Cadhlá Gilhooley is inviting people watch and support her as she competes for Ireland in the World Youth MMA Championships in Abu Dhabi.

The event takes place from Tuesday, 6 August until Friday, 9 August with Cadhlá expecting to fight in the Youth B category, either on Wednesday, 7 August or Thursday, 8 August with her fights at the championship being streamed live on IMMAF.tv.

Cadhlá, who trains out of the Relentless Martial Arts Gym in Mullingar under head coaches, Danni and Alan McCormack, has been selected to represent the Irish team at the World Youth MMA Championships for the third successive year.

In order to be able to fund Cadhlá’s MMA dreams, The Crossed Keys in Mullingar has decided to sponsor the young athlete for her MMA journey at the World Championships.

Cadhlá’s mother, Sharon Gilhooley said: “It is phenomenal that a local business has given Cadhlá this opportunity to shine at the World Championships and will endeavour to do everyone proud.”

All fights can be viewed on IMMAF TV and the code ‘Eurofederation20%’ can be used to get 20% off the subscription.