Photos: Best in local musical talent on display at ‘Sounds of Streete’ event

The best in local musical talent was on display in Streete Parish Park on Friday, 14 June as part of the ‘Sounds of Streete’ event.

Along with local musicians, the children from Killasonna N.S., St Fintan’s N.S. and St Mary’s N.S. took to the stage to showcase their musical prowess. One of the special guests on the night was country music king Robert Mizzell, who dropped by to meet with attendees.

The event took place as part of a fundraising drive for the development and maintenance of Streete Parish Park Community Centre.

Full photo coverage in this week’s issue.