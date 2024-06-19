Photos: Birthday celebrations for Geraldine Tyrrell

This week’s collection of Out&About party pics are box office material! Geraldine Tyrrell of Ginnell Terrace, Mullingar got a bit of a surprise as family members and friends gathered in Canton Casey’s, Mullingar for a special surprise 60th recently. Geraldine, who is originally from Rochfortbridge, worked in Mullingar car tax office for many years. She was joined by friends and family members on the night, as Canton Casey’s manager Derek Carroll and staff pushed the boat out on the night along with D.J. Anthony Gilmore.

Full photo coverage in this week’s issue.