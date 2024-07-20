Saturday, July 20, 2024
Photos: Large attendance at 2024 Mullingar Agricultural Show

By Topic.ie

There was a large attendance at the annual Mullingar Show, which took place at the Showgrounds at Culleen last Sunday, 14 July.

With plenty of competitive categories for those exhibiting in the agricultural, horticulture, equestrian, and dog show competitions, there was also the opportunity for some dancing, with Louisiana’s country king Robert Mizzell on hand to entertain the crowds.

Topic ventured out to the Showgrounds at Culleen last Sunday to capture some of those in attendance.

Full photo coverage in. this week’s issue.

