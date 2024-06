The wedding of Rebecca Armitage from Dalystown, Mullingar and Matthew Harney from Croghan, Co. Offaly took place in St Agnes’ Church, Coralstown on Saturday, 1 June.

Following the wedding ceremony, the newlyweds were joined by friends and family memebers for their wedding reception, which took place at Moyvalley Estate, Co. Kildare. Photos: Yvonne Cole-Dupuis.