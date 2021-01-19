Picture perfect: Mullingar Camera Club’s Covid 19 Project

by Adrian Masterson

On the countdown to the year 2021, many were filled with hope and dreams for the upcoming year. No one expected the year to end up the way it did, it has been a stressful and hectic time for everyone across the world. Businesses closing, families struggling to make ends meet and being isolated from loved ones.

New rules have been set in place for people of Ireland to live by and the world looks and feels like a completely different place compared to last year or the year many have planned. Wearing masks is the new norm, allowing people a 2 metre personal space and visiting families and friends is limited or not permitted at all.