Picture perfect Rochfortbridge property is an ideal family home

Oldtown, Rochfortbridge (N91 K4A7)

Price region: €380,000.

Situated on the R446, Rochfortbridge to Tyrrellspass road is this beautiful family property that is waiting for you to make it your home. This large bungalow, set on a 1.2 acre (approx) site, offers the perfect charms of country living for the whole family, without being too far from the necessary amenities.

The village of Rochfortbridge is just a few minutes drive away, as is the village of Tyrrellspass, Mullingar, Kilbeggan and Kinnegad. The property has potential for a self-contained Granny Flat with its own entrance, making it an ideal, all-round, family investment.

Finished to a high standard, this bungalow comes with a current C2 energy rating. The dormer style bungalow has three large double bedrooms downstairs with two carpeted large double bedrooms on the first floor.

The entrance hall with timber flooring, area leads to the lounge, kitchen/living room area and two rear hallways. The lounge has a fire insert, timber floor and a T.V. point.

The kitchen/living room area has a fitted stove and fitted kitchen units, with a tiled floor in the kitchen area.

The rear hall area has a tiled floor and is plumbed for washing machine use. This back hallway is where the stairs leading to first floor is located as well as the external door to the spacious back garden area.

All five bedrooms are quite large, with the master bedroom offering En-

suite facilities in addition to a walk in wardrobe. The master bedroom bathroom has a wet shower room with toilet while another fully tiled family bathroom has a W.C., wash hand basin and bath.

Upstairs, in addition to the two large double bedrooms, there is a fully tiled bathroom with a W.C., a wash-hand basin and a power shower.A storage room and hallway area offers extra storage space on the first floor.

Outdoors, mature gar- dens and play areas, ample gardening space and a garage / store area with mains water offer a host of opportunities to the family members who love the outdoors.

The 1.2 acre site offers spacious parking also as well as a private patio area for outdoor dining and long summer evening gatherings with neighbours and friends.

The property has a front boundary wall, offering privacy and safety from the main road. The chimneys of this property are lined for multi fuel use.

Those who know property will realise this is a rare opportunity on offer to purchase a large fam- ily home in a perfect location. Immediate viewing is highly recommended.

