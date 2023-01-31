Thursday, February 2, 2023
Plans for Fleadh’23 are falling into place

By Topic.ie
Willie Penrose, Vice-Chairman of the Fleadh Executive Committee, alongside James Bourke of Mullingar Autos and Chairman Joe Connaire, all excited to get going, at the recent launch of the Big Car Draw in Mullingar on Saturday, 28 January.

Preparations are well underway for Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2023 according to two of the festival’s Executive Committee members, Joe Connaire and Willie Penrose, who launched their Big Car Draw fundraiser last week.

This year’s car to be raffled is a brand-new Volkswagen Golf Lite (2.0 TDI 115bhp) worth in the region of €35,000 – perfect for new and experienced drivers alike.

The winner will be announced during the Fleadh and tickets can be purchased on the official website (FleadhCheoil.ie), or at Mullingar Autos, for the price of €20 each or three for €50.

