Westmeath Co. Co. members were inform­ed of the commencement of the Part 8 Pedestrian and Cycle Link from Killucan/ Rathwire to the Royal Canal Greenway at Thomastown at the latest district meeting.

They were informed that the documents are on display until the 26 October and submission will be accepted until 9 November. Director of Services, Deirdre O’Reilly said that the project has been funded under Just Transition and is “a great addition to the school and younger people” of the area.