Poetry evening to take place on 23 August

By Topic.ie

If you have a penchant for poetry or love to listen to literature, Westmeath Rural Arts wants to hear from you. On Friday, August 23 at 7pm, they will host the ninth ‘An Evening of Poetry’ in St Bigseach’s Church, Kilbixy with all donations going to North Westmeath Hospice. 

Previous years have seen over 30 performers take to the stage to read their own compositions, or favourite pieces, with some choosing to regale prose. A firm date in the diary of creatives from around the county and the community alike, everyone is welcome to take to the stage and entertain, with complimentary wine and nibbles provided. 

