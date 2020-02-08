Polling stations open for 2020 General Election

Polling stations have opened in the Longford/Westmeath and Meath West constituencies for the 2020 General Election.

Polling stations remain open until 10pm tonight (Saturday).

Voting guidelines (via Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government)

You do not need a polling information card to vote. However, you may be asked at the polling station to produce identification before you are given a ballot paper.

If you do not have appropriate identification or the presiding officer is not satisfied that you are the person to whom the identification relates you will not be permitted to vote.

The following documents are acceptable for identification purposes:

(i) a passport (either Passport Book or Passport Card)

(ii) a driving licence

(iii) an employee identity card containing a photograph

(iv) a student identity card issued by an educational institution and containing a photograph

(v) a travel document containing name and photograph

(vi) a Bank or Savings or Credit Union book containing your address in the constituency

(vii) a Public Services Card;

OR

any of the following items accompanied by a further document which establishes the address of the holder in the constituency

(viii) a cheque book

(ix) a cheque card

(x) a credit card

(xi) a birth certificate

(xii) a marriage certificate.

Instructions for Voting (via Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government)

You should carefully read the short instructions on the ballot paper given to you by the presiding officer.

Write 1 in the box beside the candidate of your first choice, write 2 in the box beside the candidate of your second choice, and so on.

You should not write anything else on the ballot paper – doing so may invalidate your vote.

Longford/Westmeath

15 candidates are vying for a seat in the four-seat constituency.

Per ballot papers, the 15 candidates are:

Peter BURKE (Fine Gael)

Micheál CARRIGY (Fine Gael)

Sorca CLARKE (Sinn Féin)

Joe FLAHERTY (Fianna Fáil)

Louise HEAVIN (Green Party)

Donal JACKSON (Independent)

Anna KAVANAGH (Independent)

Frank KILBRIDE (Independent)

Alan MANGAN (Labour)

Gabrielle MCFADDEN (Fine Gael)

Kevin ‘BOXER’ MORAN (Independent)

Dom PARKER (People Before Profit)

James REYNOLDS (National Party)

Barbara SMYTH (Solidarity–People Before Profit)

Robert TROY (Fianna Fáil)

Meath West

9 candidates are vying for a seat in the three-seat constituency.

Per ballot papers, the 9 candidates are:

Shane CASSELLS (Fianna Fáil)

Damien ENGLISH (Fine Gael)

Noel FRENCH (Fine Gael)

Johnny GUIRKE (Sinn Féin)

John MALONE (Renua)

Séamus MCMENAMIN (Green Party)

Ronan MOORE (Social Democrats)

Sarah REILLY (Fine Gael)

Peadar TÓIBÍN (Aontú)