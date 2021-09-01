Powerful Raharney deservedly crowned Division 1 Camogie League Champions

By Connla McCarthy

Raharney were deservedly crowned Westmeath Camogie Division 1 League champions when they withstood a whole hearted effort by Drumraney to emerge eleven point winners in this keenly contested final played on a mild Sunday morning last in Clonkill.

The pitch was in excellent condition despite the pre-match downpour, and the game itself lived up to pre match expectations as both sides served up some memorable moments of camogie.

Both these sides played this league campaign without their inter county stars so Raharney won this final despite being without many of their regular star players.