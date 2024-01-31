Presentation Senior School celebrate all that’s great about grandparents

Last Friday, 26 January was a very special day for the children of Presentation Senior School as they celebrated Grandparents Day.

In the main hall, Father Vincent Daka celebrated Mass accompanied by the note-perfect school choir in honour of all grandparents – those present, those who couldn’t be there and those who had passed on.

During the Mass, many children read prayers to their deceased grandparents, including Caríosa Glynn who read a prayer for her nanny, Mary. “Dear Nana Mary, ever since you passed away it hasn’t been the same. Your strength, love, happiness and warm hugs always brought a smile to my face. You will always be right here in my heart. Love from Caríosa.”

Nathan Naughton from fourth class, brought his grandmother Catherine Naughton to the celebration. “It’s great to be a grandmother,” she said. “Your grandchildren are an extension of the love you have for your children. This is a very important day for us because he lost his grandad last year and they were very close.”